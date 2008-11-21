Ad
euobserver
Miriam Rajavi (r), the PMOI's spiritual leader, campaigning in Europe (Photo: nrci-iran.org)

EU ban helps Tehran's tyrants

EU & the World
Opinion
by Robin Corbett,

For more than five years the European Union has been unwittingly strengthening Iran's hand as it defies repeated demands by the UN nuclear watchdog and security council to halt its nuclear weapons developments. \n \nThe EU banned the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), the main democratic opposition movement to the regime, as a goodwill gesture to the mullahs in 2002.

Since then, five European courts have ordered the "perverse" and "unlawful" terrorist label on the group to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Miriam Rajavi (r), the PMOI's spiritual leader, campaigning in Europe (Photo: nrci-iran.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections