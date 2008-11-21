EU ban helps Tehran's tyrants

For more than five years the European Union has been unwittingly strengthening Iran's hand as it defies repeated demands by the UN nuclear watchdog and security council to halt its nuclear weapons developments.



The EU banned the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), the main democratic opposition movement to the regime, as a goodwill gesture to the mullahs in 2002.

Since then, five European courts have ordered the "perverse" and "unlawful" terrorist label on the group to ...