EU parliament discourse on Israel boils over after flotilla attack

The EU parliament has escalated its rhetoric in the wake of the killings of civilians in a humanitarian mission to Gaza, with MEPs of all political hues publicly using words such as "terrorism," "kidnapping," "revulsion," and even "obscene" to describe Israel's actions.

Somewhat more free from the realpolitik of the member states and the European Commission, the parliament has been the strongest EU critic of the Jewish state even in times of relative harmony in EU-Israel relations, alt...