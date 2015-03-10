Ad
Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the world's longest-serving foreign minister (Photo: London Summit)

EU to mediate in Saudi-Swedish dispute on human rights

by Jacob Hederos, Stockholm,

The League of Arab States has “condemned” Saudi-critical remarks by Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, leaving EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini to mediate.

The League, an inter-governmental club of 22 states, had earlier invited Wallstrom to speak on women's rights at an event in Cairo on Monday (9 March), but it cancelled her spot a few hours beforehand due to pressure from Saudi Arabia.

It also said, according to the Saudi state mouthpiece, SPA, that Arab mi...

Sweden breaks EU ranks to recognise Palestine
