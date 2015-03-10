EU to mediate in Saudi-Swedish dispute on human rights

The League of Arab States has “condemned” Saudi-critical remarks by Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, leaving EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini to mediate.
The League, an inter-governmental club of 22 states, had earlier invited Wallstrom to speak on women's rights at an event in Cairo on Monday (9 March), but it cancelled her spot a few hours beforehand due to pressure from Saudi Arabia.
It also said, according to the Saudi state mouthpiece, SPA, that Arab mi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.