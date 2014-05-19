EU energy chief aims for Ukraine-Russia gas deal by end-May

EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger has promised to try to resolve a gas price dispute between Russia and Ukraine by the end of May.

Speaking on Monday (19 May) after holding talks with Russian energy minister Alexander Novak and a representative of Gazprom, the state-owned energy giant, Oettinger promised that a compromise would be reached before the end of the month.

"We have a timeframe that ends on June 1. We want to do all we can in two rounds of talks next week to clea...