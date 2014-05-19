Ad
Oettinger - A deal on how much Ukraine pays for Russian gas will be agreed next week (Photo: European Commission)

EU energy chief aims for Ukraine-Russia gas deal by end-May

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger has promised to try to resolve a gas price dispute between Russia and Ukraine by the end of May.

Speaking on Monday (19 May) after holding talks with Russian energy minister Alexander Novak and a representative of Gazprom, the state-owned energy giant, Oettinger promised that a compromise would be reached before the end of the month.

"We have a timeframe that ends on June 1. We want to do all we can in two rounds of talks next week to clea...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

