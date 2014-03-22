Ad
euobserver
Putin's big speech: Russian nationalism has its limits (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin's calculations on Crimea

by Roman Sohn, KIEV,

The annexation of Crimea was a fait accompli in late February when Russian forces seized control of the peninsula, before anybody in Crimea cast a vote in the "referendum," before Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed anything in Moscow.

By sending troops on 15 March to seize a gas distribution plant on the Ukrainian mainland, he showed he is prepared to escalate.

By letting his men shoot dead a Ukrainian officer in Simferopol on 18 March, he showed he is ready for the escalation ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

