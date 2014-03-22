Putin's calculations on Crimea

The annexation of Crimea was a fait accompli in late February when Russian forces seized control of the peninsula, before anybody in Crimea cast a vote in the "referendum," before Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed anything in Moscow.

By sending troops on 15 March to seize a gas distribution plant on the Ukrainian mainland, he showed he is prepared to escalate.

By letting his men shoot dead a Ukrainian officer in Simferopol on 18 March, he showed he is ready for the escalation ...