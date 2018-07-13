Stage set for Trump-Putin finale

US leader Donald Trump has said he hoped to befriend Russia's Vladimir Putin at a showcase summit in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).
"He's been very nice to me … We get along very well," Trump said of the Russian president while in Brussels on Thursday.
"Hopefully, someday, maybe he'll be a friend," Trump added.
"Maybe we [the US] will get along with the group [Russia] that we're protecting [Europe] against. I think that's a real possibility," he said.
He downplayed t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
