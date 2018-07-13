Stage set for Trump-Putin finale

US leader Donald Trump has said he hoped to befriend Russia's Vladimir Putin at a showcase summit in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).

"He's been very nice to me … We get along very well," Trump said of the Russian president while in Brussels on Thursday.

"Hopefully, someday, maybe he'll be a friend," Trump added.

"Maybe we [the US] will get along with the group [Russia] that we're protecting [Europe] against. I think that's a real possibility," he said.

He downplayed t...