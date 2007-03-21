EU moves to resume talks with Palestinians

The EU is slowly resuming contacts with a new Palestinian government of national unity, despite officially resisting calls to lift the embargo on aid to the Palestinians until the new administration renounces violence and recognizes Israel's right to exist.

Marc Otte, the EU's Middle East envoy, on Tuesday (20 March) met with Palestinian foreign minister Ziad Abu Amr, an independent member of the cabinet, while France, Austria and Belgium announced they would also meet non-Hamas governm...