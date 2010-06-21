China agrees to gradual increase in value of yuan

China's announcement that it will allow the yuan to slowly appreciate has been welcomed by the European Commission, although latest signals suggest any rise is likely to be very gradual.
On Monday (21 June), China left the yuan's exchange rate with the dollar unchanged, despite pledging on Saturday to introduce a more flexible currency.
After months of building pressure in the US Congress, and just one week ahead of a G20 leaders' meeting in Canada, analysts have interpreted the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here