Ad
euobserver
Modern Shanghai: the Chinese central bank on Monday dampened expectations of a rapid rise to the yuan (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

China agrees to gradual increase in value of yuan

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

China's announcement that it will allow the yuan to slowly appreciate has been welcomed by the European Commission, although latest signals suggest any rise is likely to be very gradual.

On Monday (21 June), China left the yuan's exchange rate with the dollar unchanged, despite pledging on Saturday to introduce a more flexible currency.

After months of building pressure in the US Congress, and just one week ahead of a G20 leaders' meeting in Canada, analysts have interpreted the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Modern Shanghai: the Chinese central bank on Monday dampened expectations of a rapid rise to the yuan (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections