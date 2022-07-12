Ad
Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia — which has been an EU accession candidate since 2005. First, Greece, then France, then Bulgaria, thew a spanner in the works (Photo: Mike Norton)

North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'

by Florian Bieber and Nikola Dimitrov, Graz/Skopje,

After a long wait, the beginning for EU accession talks for North Macedonia are tantalising close — yet again.

Several EU and member state officials have been visiting Skopje in recent days suggesting that there is finally way to lift the most recent of the three blockades by EU members that have prevented the country from joining the Union.

One would think that for a country waiting for 21 years to start accession talks with the EU, the opportunity to finally do it would be cau...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Florian Bieber holds the Jean Monnet Chair on Europeanisation in Southeastern Europe at the University of Graz and coordinates the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG).

Nikola Dimitrov is the former foreign minister of North Macedonia and a member of BiEPAG.

