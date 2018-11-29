EU declaration could 'chill' criticism of Israel

Criticism of Israel's occupation of Palestine could more readily be labelled as "antisemitism" under an EU declaration drawn up by Austria.
The non-binding document was quietly agreed by 28 EU diplomats in Brussels on Thursday (29 November).
It is to be rubber-stamped without further ado by home affairs ministers in the EU capital on 6 December, an EU diplomat said.
It "Calls on the member states that have not done so yet to endorse the non-legally binding working definiti...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
