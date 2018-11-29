EU declaration could 'chill' criticism of Israel

Criticism of Israel's occupation of Palestine could more readily be labelled as "antisemitism" under an EU declaration drawn up by Austria.

The non-binding document was quietly agreed by 28 EU diplomats in Brussels on Thursday (29 November).

It is to be rubber-stamped without further ado by home affairs ministers in the EU capital on 6 December, an EU diplomat said.

It "Calls on the member states that have not done so yet to endorse the non-legally binding working definiti...