euobserver
No plans yet to discuss Skripal at next week's EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU 'stands with' UK on alleged Russian attack

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and Nato have conveyed sympathy to the UK, as Britain threatens sanctions on Russia over its alleged nerve gas attack.

"I want to express my strong feelings of solidarity with the British people and the British government. We stand with you," Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the European Commission, said on Monday (12 March).

An EU spokesperson told EUobserver: "We are aware of events surrounding Sergei Skripal and wish him and his daughter [the victims of the att...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

