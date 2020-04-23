Ad
The Vrije Universiteit Brussel building in Belgium (Photo: Bglrka)

Universities in EU on alert to China spy threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Universities in the EU ought to appoint civilian spy-catchers to stop China and others stealing secrets, the European Commission has suggested.

The special "individual" or "group" in each university would "liaise" with real counter-intelligence officers from national security services "interested in dealing with issues of foreign infringement", the commission said.

The academic sheriffs would identify "areas of vulnerability" in their research institutes, such as access to lab...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

