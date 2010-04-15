Football diplomacy comes to Malta

As South Africa gets ready for the World Cup in June, the EU's smallest country, Malta, is planning to host a potentially controversial tournament for football teams from unrecognised entities.

The Viva World Cup is to take place from 31 May to 6 June on the Maltese island of Gozo, with eight teams to play in the men's finals.

Five teams have so far confirmed participation. Most of them come from European regions which have a strong identity but which do not have full-blown separ...