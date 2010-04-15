Ad
Children with footballs in Kurdistan, which will host the next Viva World Cup (Photo: Grietje)

Football diplomacy comes to Malta

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

As South Africa gets ready for the World Cup in June, the EU's smallest country, Malta, is planning to host a potentially controversial tournament for football teams from unrecognised entities.

The Viva World Cup is to take place from 31 May to 6 June on the Maltese island of Gozo, with eight teams to play in the men's finals.

Five teams have so far confirmed participation. Most of them come from European regions which have a strong identity but which do not have full-blown separ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

