The Dalai Lama visited the European Parliament in 2008 (Photo: European Parliament)

Dalai Lama to Ashton: send EU diplomats to Tibet

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Dalai Lama has urged foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton to keep asking China for EU diplomats to visit Tibet.

"The situation in Tibet is very desperate. It is urgent that the international community sends fact-finding delegations to the Tibetan area to investigate the situation on the ground. This will have a restraining influence on the Chinese authorities," he said in written remarks sent to EUobserver during his visit to Prague on Monday (12 December).

"Should the Chin...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

