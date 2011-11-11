ECB man to rule Greece for 15 weeks

Lucas Papademos, a former vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB), is to be sworn in as prime minister of Greece for a 15-week period in which he will pass laws on an EU bail-out package.

Following four days of back-room horsetrading between Pasok, the socialist party of George Papandreou, and Antonis Samaris, the head of the centre-right New Democracy party, it was agreed on Thursday (10 November) that Papademos would take over the premiership.

Greece requires "unity, u...