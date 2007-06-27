Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair: moving out from Downing Street and set to travel to Jerusalem on regular basis (Photo: European Commission)

Blair set to be named Middle East mediator

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

Russia has signalled reluctance to appoint Tony Blair, the outgoing British prime minister, as the new international Middle East envoy but the formal announcement of a positive decision is widely expected today.

The Quartet group on the Middle East - representing the EU, US, Russia and UN - met in Jerusalem on Tuesday (26 June) but failed to directly confirm the appointment, as the Russian envoy had to consult Moscow first.

Apart from the name, the mandate of the envoy was also de...

