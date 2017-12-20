Ad
euobserver
The commission's document said the transition 'requires existing Union regulatory, budgetary, supervisory, judiciary and enforcement instruments and structures to apply' (Photo: European Commission)

EU says Brexit transition to end in December 2020

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Brexit transition period should end on 31 December 2020, with a clear view what sort of relationship the EU and UK will have afterwards, the EU Commission proposed on Wednesday (20 December).

The end of the transition period would coincide with when the EU's current seven-year budget runs out, to which the UK would have to continue to pay in to until then.

During the transition period, the UK would have to comply with all EU rules and policies, including the four freedoms of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Alignment with EU is 'last resort', May tells MPs
Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK
US pleads for clarity on Brexit aviation 'black hole'
The commission's document said the transition 'requires existing Union regulatory, budgetary, supervisory, judiciary and enforcement instruments and structures to apply' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections