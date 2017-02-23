Fewer EU pupils being taught two foreign languages

The share of EU citizens learning a foreign language at lower secondary level has remained the same in 2015, but learning two foreign languages has become slightly less common, according to figures released by Eurostat on Thursday (23 February).

In 2015, 58.8 percent of all EU pupils at lower secondary level were being taught two or more languages at school. A year earlier, that figure was 59.9 percent.

The downward trend in Germany (from 39.1% to 34.5%) and Italy (98.4% to 95.8%)...