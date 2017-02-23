Ad
euobserver
School in Romania, where in 2015 95.2 percent of pupils in lower secondary level were taught two or more foreign languages

Fewer EU pupils being taught two foreign languages

Health & Society
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The share of EU citizens learning a foreign language at lower secondary level has remained the same in 2015, but learning two foreign languages has become slightly less common, according to figures released by Eurostat on Thursday (23 February).

In 2015, 58.8 percent of all EU pupils at lower secondary level were being taught two or more languages at school. A year earlier, that figure was 59.9 percent.

The downward trend in Germany (from 39.1% to 34.5%) and Italy (98.4% to 95.8%)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

EU-wide education spending increases for first time in years
French 'bottom of the class' for English fluency
School in Romania, where in 2015 95.2 percent of pupils in lower secondary level were taught two or more foreign languages

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections