euobserver
Karen Matevosyan and his wife Ani at home in Stepanakert (Photo: EUobserver)

Interview

The Armenia-Azerbaijan war: a refugee's story

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh,

"I saw a naked girl running through the field. She was acting crazy, like dancing or something. The men surrounded her and started beating her, punching and kicking her. They pulled back and then they came at her again. They came back and forth, back and forth. They kept kicking her even after she was dead. I think she was dead. I saw this with my own eyes."

Karen Matevosyan, a retired policeman, clenched and unclenched his fists and made kicking motions with his ankles as he spoke to E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

