Russia resumes EU oil flow but damage is done

Polish pipeline operator PERN confirmed that the Druzhba pipeline began pumping oil into the EU at 21:30 local time on Wednesday (10 January) three days after it suddenly stopped, reaching full pressure some two hours later.
The move will see Polish, German, Slovak, Hungarian and Czech refineries - which had kept running on emergency stocks - breathe a sigh of relief, but the damage to Russia's reputation as a supplier will be harder to fix.
Reacting earlier on Wednesday to news...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
