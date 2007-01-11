Russia resumes EU oil flow but damage is done

Polish pipeline operator PERN confirmed that the Druzhba pipeline began pumping oil into the EU at 21:30 local time on Wednesday (10 January) three days after it suddenly stopped, reaching full pressure some two hours later.

The move will see Polish, German, Slovak, Hungarian and Czech refineries - which had kept running on emergency stocks - breathe a sigh of relief, but the damage to Russia's reputation as a supplier will be harder to fix.

Reacting earlier on Wednesday to news...