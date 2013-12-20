Ad
Pro-EU barricades in Kiev: 'The most significant development for Europeans currently,' Van Rompuy said (Photo: streetwrk.com)

EU leaders close the door on Yanukovych

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders ended 2013 with a show of support for Ukrainian "people," but indicated that they will wait for President Viktor Yanukovych to leave power before trying to revive an EU pact.

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy led tributes to the pro-EU protesters, who have camped out in Kiev city centre for the past month.

He said after a summit in Brussels on Friday (20 December) that: "A lot has happened ... for instance with Iran, in the Middle East, in central Africa. But the most...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

