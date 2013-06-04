EU pledges aid to flood victims

The European Commission says it is ready to unleash funds to help the thousands affected by one of the worst floods to hit Europe in a decade.
Six people are reported dead in the Czech Republic with another two dead in Austria and others missing.
“I would like to reassure them, the communities affected and the political authorities that we, the European Family, stand ready to help where help is needed most,” said EU commissioner for regional policy Johannes Hahn in a statement on...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.