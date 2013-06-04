Ad
Hungarian authorities are setting up defences to prevent the Danube river from spilling over into the capital, Budapest (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

EU pledges aid to flood victims

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is ready to unleash funds to help the thousands affected by one of the worst floods to hit Europe in a decade.

Six people are reported dead in the Czech Republic with another two dead in Austria and others missing.

“I would like to reassure them, the communities affected and the political authorities that we, the European Family, stand ready to help where help is needed most,” said EU commissioner for regional policy Johannes Hahn in a statement on...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Hungarian authorities are setting up defences to prevent the Danube river from spilling over into the capital, Budapest (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

