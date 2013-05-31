UN says EU border policy harms human rights

EU border policies focus too much on security instead of human rights, a UN official has said.
"Within EU institutional and policy structures, migration and border control have been increasingly integrated into security frameworks that emphasise policing, defence and criminality over a rights-based approach," Francois Crepeau, the UN special rapporteur on human rights of migrants said on Thursday (30 May) at a panel in the European Parliament.
Crepeau has drafted a study on migrat...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
