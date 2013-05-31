Ad
euobserver
Greek anti-migrant fence - the UN says human rights should be a bigger priority (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

UN says EU border policy harms human rights

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU border policies focus too much on security instead of human rights, a UN official has said.

"Within EU institutional and policy structures, migration and border control have been increasingly integrated into security frameworks that emphasise policing, defence and criminality over a rights-based approach," Francois Crepeau, the UN special rapporteur on human rights of migrants said on Thursday (30 May) at a panel in the European Parliament.

Crepeau has drafted a study on migrat...

