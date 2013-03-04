'Delusional' Syrian leader accuses West of enflaming conflict

Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has warned Western countries that their support for "terrorists" in his civil war will see them "pay the price sooner or later."
Al-Assad spoke in a rare interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times at the weekend (3 March), after the EU last week agreed to send "non-lethal" aid to rebels.
Details of what the assistance will be remain vague.
But referring to suicide attacks in Syrian cities in recent months and to 9/11 in the US in 2001, a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.