'Delusional' Syrian leader accuses West of enflaming conflict

Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has warned Western countries that their support for "terrorists" in his civil war will see them "pay the price sooner or later."

Al-Assad spoke in a rare interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times at the weekend (3 March), after the EU last week agreed to send "non-lethal" aid to rebels.

Details of what the assistance will be remain vague.

But referring to suicide attacks in Syrian cities in recent months and to 9/11 in the US in 2001, a...