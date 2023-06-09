EU's one-off chance to influence Laos taking over ASEAN chair

On April 26, Igor Driesmans, the EU's ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), visited Laos where discussions focused on the communist government's preparations for taking over the annually-rotating ASEAN chairmanship next year.

Three days later, the well-known political activist Anousa "Jack" Luangsuphom was gunned down at a cafe in Vientiane, the capital. His family announced his death, yet another in a long list of Laotian dissenters who have been killed und...