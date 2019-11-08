Ad
At the most recent EU summit, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands blocked enlargement talks with North Macedonia and Albania (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Bosnia wants explanation for Macron's 'time-bomb' remark

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Croat member of Bosnian presidency, Zeljko Komisic, said he will request an interview on Friday (8 November) with the French ambassador to Sarajevo, Guillaume Rousson, for an explanation of the recent comments of French president Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said in an interview with The Economist magazine on Thursday that "if you're concerned about this region, the first question is neither North Macedonia nor Albania, it's Bosnia...

