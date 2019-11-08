Bosnia wants explanation for Macron's 'time-bomb' remark

The Croat member of Bosnian presidency, Zeljko Komisic, said he will request an interview on Friday (8 November) with the French ambassador to Sarajevo, Guillaume Rousson, for an explanation of the recent comments of French president Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said in an interview with The Economist magazine on Thursday that "if you're concerned about this region, the first question is neither North Macedonia nor Albania, it's Bosnia...