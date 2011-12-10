Ad
Putin - the protests are the biggest so far in his 12-year-long rule (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

MEPs: protests show Putin has lost respect

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Prominent MEPs from Russia's big neighbours have said the mass anti-Putin protests in Moscow are a wake-up call for EU foreign policy.

Looking ahead to the EU-Russia summit in Brussels on Thursday (15 December), Elmar Brok, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU party, said EU officials should urge the Kremlin to hold proper presidential elections in March.

"It should be made clear they have to look for real elections - to give a fair chance to oppos...

