EU makes first use of Magnitsky Act - on Russia

The EU has agreed to blacklist Russian officials guilty of wrongly jailing opposition figure Alexei Navalny, amid a new "low" in relations.

The asset-freezes and visa-bans ought to be in force in early March, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said after meeting foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (22 February).

And a draft EU list already named four men - Alexander Bastrykin, Alexander Kalashnikov, Igor Krasnov, and Viktor Zolotov - who run Russia's investigative, pris...