EU makes first use of Magnitsky Act - on Russia

The EU has agreed to blacklist Russian officials guilty of wrongly jailing opposition figure Alexei Navalny, amid a new "low" in relations.
The asset-freezes and visa-bans ought to be in force in early March, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said after meeting foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (22 February).
And a draft EU list already named four men - Alexander Bastrykin, Alexander Kalashnikov, Igor Krasnov, and Viktor Zolotov - who run Russia's investigative, pris...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
