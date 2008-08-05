Ad
euobserver
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi - the only one who was invited, but declined to attend (Photo: Wikipedia)

Libya says Mediterranean Union will divide Africa

by Renata Goldirova,

Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi has reaffirmed his critical stance towards the Union for the Mediterranean - the brainchild of French President Nicolas Sarkozy - saying it will divide the 53-nation African Union.

"We have good relations with European countries, with the European Union, but I do not accept integration into the Union for the Mediterranean," Colonel Gaddafi said on Monday (4 July), AFP reports.

Libya's head of state - once isolated by the West - added he did not agre...

euobserver

