Ethnic Serbs vote as normal in Kosovo elections

Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo turned out to vote in national elections on Sunday (8 June) in what the EU is calling "a step forward" for democracy.
With almost all ballots counted, Kosovo's Central Election Commission says turnout in the four northern municipalities which are home to many Kosovar Serbs varied from 27 to 40 percent.
Monitors from Europe's democracy watchdog, the OSCE, which sent 150 staff to the area, said all 94 polling stations were allowed to wor...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
