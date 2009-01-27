Ad
Strong words for both sides from Mr Michel (Photo: European Commission)

Change in tone on Gaza by EU aid chief

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union's humanitarian aid commissioner in a visit to Gaza on Monday (26 January) attacked the occupied territory's leaders as "a terrorist movement" and denounced the Israeli invasion as "abominable".

"Hamas has an enormous responsibility for what happened here in Gaza," said commissioner Louis Michel while visiting a UN aid compound that had been bombed by Israel.

He denounced Hamas rocket attacks on southern Israel as a "provocation" and said the Islamist party was "...

EU & the World
