euobserver
The 27-nation bloc spent €49 billion on development aid in 2008 (Photo: European Commission)

EU proposes to speed up aid for poor countries

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (8 April) presented a series of actions aimed at boosting aid for developing countries in the wake of the global financial crisis, but without putting additional money on the table.

Instead of adding new aid, Brussels is suggesting ways to speed up the delivery of the existing funds and to make it more efficient.

This year, the commission will accelerate the payment of €3 billion from the budget support to African, Pacific and Caribbean (ACP) c...

