Europe continues to finance Russia's war in Ukraine with lucrative fossil fuel trades

by Chris Matthews (Investigate Europe), Sotiris Sideris, Thodoris Chondrogiannos, Konstantina Maltepioti (Reporters United), Brussels,

European ships are still exporting millions of tonnes of fossil fuels from Russia and providing crucial funds for Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

On 5 December, the EU started enforcing an embargo on Russian oil exports. The sanctions were supposed to curtail revenues and at the same time dissuade European shippers from moving fossil fuels to the rest of the world. One month later, an Investigate Europe and Reporters United investigation finds the move is having little impact: Moscow ...

Fuelling War is a joint investigation of Investigate Europe and Reporters United.

Data used for this series is from several sources. This includes shipment data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), MarineTraffic and Datalastic. And individual ship / company / management information is from Equasis. Further information and underlying data can be accessed here.

