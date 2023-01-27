Europe continues to finance Russia's war in Ukraine with lucrative fossil fuel trades

European ships are still exporting millions of tonnes of fossil fuels from Russia and providing crucial funds for Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

On 5 December, the EU started enforcing an embargo on Russian oil exports. The sanctions were supposed to curtail revenues and at the same time dissuade European shippers from moving fossil fuels to the rest of the world. One month later, an Investigate Europe and Reporters United investigation finds the move is having little impact: Moscow ...