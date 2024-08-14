US finalises $20bn arms deal to Israel, following Geneva Convention commemoration

The United States has approved an additional $20bn (€18bn) worth of weapons to Israel, the US department of state announced on Tuesday (13 August) — a mere two days before scheduled ceasefire talks are due to take place in the region, coordinated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.
The upcoming sale includes dozens of F-15IA fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, ta...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
