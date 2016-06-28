Ad
Kaczynski: EU should be a "superpower" and a "confederation" of nation states (Photo: ois.org.pl)

Poland to push for 'radical' new EU treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should have a new treaty that shifts power from the European Commission to EU states and Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk should resign, Poland has indicated ahead of Tuesday’s (28 June) summit.

Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told press on Monday that prime minister Beata Szydlo would likely outline Poland’s post-Brexit vision at the leaders’ dinner.

“These proposals are quite radical. We are thinking about a new European treaty and to give the main power...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

