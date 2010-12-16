China losing interest in early 'market economy' status

China's top diplomat in Brussels has suggested Beijing's push for early 'market economy' status may be waning.

"I am no longer interested in that," ambassador Song Zhe told journalists on Wednesday (15 December).

China officially joined the World Trade Organisation in September 2001 after 15 years of negotiations and will only be treated as a market economy starting 2016, according to WTO rules.

The non-market economy status allows other countries to impose additional dut...