EU says No to Russia on rewriting Ukraine pact

EU countries are planning to tell Russia it has no say on changing the Ukraine trade treaty despite its demands to rewrite the text.

The joint declaration, by the EU Council and European Commission, is to say the trade pact: “is a bilateral [EU-Ukraine] agreement and any adaptations to it can only be made at the request of one of the parties and with the agreement of the other”.

It notes Ukraine should “continue the process of envisaged reforms and economic modernisation” relate...