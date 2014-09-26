Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian freight train: The trade part of the treaty is to apply from 2016 (Photo: Jay Springett)

EU says No to Russia on rewriting Ukraine pact

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are planning to tell Russia it has no say on changing the Ukraine trade treaty despite its demands to rewrite the text.

The joint declaration, by the EU Council and European Commission, is to say the trade pact: “is a bilateral [EU-Ukraine] agreement and any adaptations to it can only be made at the request of one of the parties and with the agreement of the other”.

It notes Ukraine should “continue the process of envisaged reforms and economic modernisation” relate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Most Europeans want Ukraine to join the EU
Ukraine gives rebels 'special status', ratifies EU treaty
Russia threatens EU states with gas cut-offs
Ukrainian freight train: The trade part of the treaty is to apply from 2016 (Photo: Jay Springett)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections