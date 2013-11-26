Ad
Voronin: Both for and against the EU treaty (Photo: European Commission)

Moldova communists stage anti-EU rallies

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Moldova’s opposition Communist Party leader and former president, Vladimir Voronin, has said the country should join Russia's Customs Union instead of sealing an EU pact.

The 72-year old delivered his anti-EU tirade in Chisinau on Monday (25 November).

“Moldova can become a European country only by joining the Customs Union, which will give its people many opportunities for full-fledged development of their homeland,” he said, according to the Russian-state backed daily, The Voic...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Moldova and the EU: On a long road to nowhere?
