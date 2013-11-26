Moldova communists stage anti-EU rallies

Moldova’s opposition Communist Party leader and former president, Vladimir Voronin, has said the country should join Russia's Customs Union instead of sealing an EU pact.

The 72-year old delivered his anti-EU tirade in Chisinau on Monday (25 November).

“Moldova can become a European country only by joining the Customs Union, which will give its people many opportunities for full-fledged development of their homeland,” he said, according to the Russian-state backed daily, The Voic...