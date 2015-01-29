Greece agrees EU-Russia sanctions, defends its rights

The new Greek government has agreed to impose more EU sanctions on Russia, while defending its right to shape European foreign policy.
Foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday (29 January) extended the Russia blacklist for six months, promised to add extra names, and began preparations for a fresh round of economic sanctions.
The new names - individuals and entities - are to be added by 9 February at the latest.
Leaders will decide whether to move ahead on economic sanc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.