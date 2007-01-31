Ukraine foreign ministry shake-up could improve EU relations

The defenestration of pro-western Ukraine foreign minister Boris Tarasyuk is another symbolic blow against the Orange Revolution, but a more "pragmatic" new minister could help move EU-Ukraine integration forward more quickly, analysts say.
Mr Tarasyuk - a staunch ally of pro-western president Viktor Yushchenko - announced his resignation on Tuesday (30 January) after an ugly, months-long row with Russia-friendly prime minister Viktor Yanukovych that saw him locked out of cabinet meetin...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
