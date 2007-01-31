Ad
Kiev statue: but who is the best man to steer Ukraine closer toward the EU? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine foreign ministry shake-up could improve EU relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The defenestration of pro-western Ukraine foreign minister Boris Tarasyuk is another symbolic blow against the Orange Revolution, but a more "pragmatic" new minister could help move EU-Ukraine integration forward more quickly, analysts say.

Mr Tarasyuk - a staunch ally of pro-western president Viktor Yushchenko - announced his resignation on Tuesday (30 January) after an ugly, months-long row with Russia-friendly prime minister Viktor Yanukovych that saw him locked out of cabinet meetin...

