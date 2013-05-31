First deadline expires on Kosovo-Serbia plan

Deadlines for taking the first steps on a Kosovo-Serbia pact expire at midnight on Friday (31 May), with Balkan officials racing against the clock.

Kosovar and Serb leaders agreed a 15-point treaty on how to normalise relations back in April.

They also agreed a six-point Implementation Plan on how to make the treaty into reality at a follow-up meeting on 22 May.

The implementation paper, seen b...