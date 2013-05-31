First deadline expires on Kosovo-Serbia plan

Deadlines for taking the first steps on a Kosovo-Serbia pact expire at midnight on Friday (31 May), with Balkan officials racing against the clock.
Kosovar and Serb leaders agreed a 15-point treaty on how to normalise relations back in April.
They also agreed a six-point Implementation Plan on how to make the treaty into reality at a follow-up meeting on 22 May.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
