Africa's trade unions are opposed to the bilateral trade agreements between their countries and the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Africa's trade unions want EU trade agreements scrapped

by Leigh Phillips,

Africa's trade unions called on their governments to nullify the interim trade agreements they have signed with the European Union, saying they leave African nations "weak" within the global market.

"We join the call for the nullification of the interim EPAs and for appropriate time to be given for negotiating new trade relations between Africa and Europe that take account of Africa's genuine needs for development and regional integration," said International Trade Union Confederation-A...

