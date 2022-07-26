How MEPs serve Russia via fake election-monitoring

When the European Parliament (EP) considered, on 1 March 2022, a resolution that condemned "in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine", only 13 out of 676 MEPs who took part in the vote declined to support the motion.

Of all the recent EP resolutions that criticised the behaviour of president Vladimir Putin's Russia, the "Resolution on the Russian aggression against Ukraine" elicited t...