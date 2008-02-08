OSCE cancels election observation mission to Russia

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday announced it would abandon a planned monitoring mission to observe Russia's presidential elections on 2 March.

The elections watchdog "regrets that restrictions imposed on its planned election observation mission will not allow it to deploy a mission to the 2 March 2008 presidential election in Russia," according to a statement published on the OSCE website.

"We made every effort in good faith to deploy ou...