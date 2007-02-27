Solana raises prospect of EU soldiers in Georgia

EU peacekeepers could one day be deployed to Georgia's breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said after meeting Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili in Brussels on Monday (26 February).

"We [the EU] are ready to help Georgia and participate in such an operation, if necessary," Mr Solana said. "Any peacekeeping missions should have precise and achievable goals," he added, in what appears to be a major breakthrough for Tbilisi, which h...