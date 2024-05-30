Ad
euobserver
The EU institutions and the bloc’s member states together accounted for only 19.3 percent of total 2022 sexual and reproductive health and rights spending (Photo: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition)

EU sexual health funding lags billions behind rhetoric

EU & the World
Africa
Health & Society
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU's funding for sexual reproductive health and rights lags behind the bloc’s professed policy commitments on health, gender equality and human rights, according to new research published on Thursday (30 May). 

However, researchers expect the EU to close the gap in the coming years. 

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaHealth & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU development policy needs a fresh start
The EU institutions and the bloc’s member states together accounted for only 19.3 percent of total 2022 sexual and reproductive health and rights spending (Photo: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaHealth & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections