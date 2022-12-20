Ad
euobserver
Kosovo independence monument in Pristina (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and Serbia are preparing to stir up trouble in the Western Balkans to divert attention from Russia's losses in Ukraine, Kosovo's prime minister has warned.

"The worry of our Western partners and friends is the links of Belgrade with Moscow. We do not know how they could be rendered operative in case of rising of tensions," Kosovo's leader Albin Kurti told The Guardian on Tuesday (20 December).

"Now that Russia got severely wounded in Ukraine after its invasion and aggressi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty
Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott
Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia
Kosovo independence monument in Pristina (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections