Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis

Russia and Serbia are preparing to stir up trouble in the Western Balkans to divert attention from Russia's losses in Ukraine, Kosovo's prime minister has warned.

"The worry of our Western partners and friends is the links of Belgrade with Moscow. We do not know how they could be rendered operative in case of rising of tensions," Kosovo's leader Albin Kurti told The Guardian on Tuesday (20 December).

"Now that Russia got severely wounded in Ukraine after its invasion and aggressi...