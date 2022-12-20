Ad
euobserver
Avramopoulos told Greek state news agency AMNA that his role in Fight Impunity 'without executive or management responsibilities' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/ Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

Avramopoulos met EU officials while on Fight Impunity payroll

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Former EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos held meetings with EU commission vice-presidents at a time when he was being paid by Fight Impunity, an NGO linked to the Qatari corruption allegations.

In a statement on Tuesday (20 December), the European Commission said his recent meetings held between Vera Jourova and Johannes Hahn w...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

