Brussels rides to the rescue of Ukrainian 'gas princess'

EU neighbourhood policy commissioner Stefan Fuele has waded into a bitter political dispute in Ukraine by speaking out in defence of the country's embattled former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, while on a mission to Kiev.

According to newswires, the Czech career diplomat said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian foreign minister Konstantyn Gryshchenko on Tuesday (11 January): "In the 21st century, democratic authority cannot exist without independent courts and independent med...