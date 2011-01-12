Ad
euobserver
Fuele makes eye contact with Tymoshenko in Kiev on Tuesday (Photo: byut.com.ua)

Brussels rides to the rescue of Ukrainian 'gas princess'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU neighbourhood policy commissioner Stefan Fuele has waded into a bitter political dispute in Ukraine by speaking out in defence of the country's embattled former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, while on a mission to Kiev.

According to newswires, the Czech career diplomat said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian foreign minister Konstantyn Gryshchenko on Tuesday (11 January): "In the 21st century, democratic authority cannot exist without independent courts and independent med...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

