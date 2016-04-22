Relying on Turkey 'leads to blackmail', Tusk says

Relying on Turkey and North African countries to seal the EU’s borders only leads to blackmail of the EU, the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has said.

"Recent experiences, including those with Turkey, show the importance of borders between countries, but also [of limits] to our concessions,” he wrote in an opinion article published in several European dailies on Friday (23 April).

Tusk highlighted the agreement with Turkey as one of the factors that recently help...